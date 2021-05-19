Girl, 6, shot in head while riding in car in Minneapolis dies

article

The six-year-old girl who was shot in the head while riding home in the car with her mother late Monday night has died, according to Minneapolis police.

The shooting occurred shortly after 11 p.m. on the 3500 block of Penn Avenue North. The child, Aniya Allen, was eating McDonald’s in the backseat on their way home from a day at the lake when the car was struck by gunfire, said Aniya’s mother, Antrice Sease. She drove her daughter straight to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Aniya is also the granddaughter of longtime community activist KG Wilson.

A man was also injured by gunfire in the same incident, and he was taken to North Memorial Medical Center by private vehicle.

Aniya was the third child shot in the head in Minneapolis in recent weeks. The two other victims, 10-year-old Ladavionne Garrett Jr. and 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith, remain hospitalized.

The Minneapolis Police Department strongly encourages anyone with information on Monday’s now deadly shooting come forward. They can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip electronically at CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous and persons providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.