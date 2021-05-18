3rd child injured by gunfire in Minneapolis in recent weeks

article

A child is in the hospital following a shooting in Minneapolis overnight, the third child injured by gunfire in the city since April 30.

The shooting occurred shortly after 11 p.m. Monday on the 3500 block of Penn Avenue North.

A preteen girl was shot when the vehicle she was riding in was struck by gunfire. The driver drove her directly to the Hennepin County Medical Center.

A man was also injured by gunfire in the same incident, he was taken to North Memorial Medical Center by private vehicle.

Both victims remain in critical condition.

The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

The preteen girl is the third child wounded in recent shootings in Minneapolis. On Monday, Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced a new public safety plan to address the violence. The four-point plan includes more money for community-based violence prevention, hiring civilian staff to help investigators internally and adding two more officer recruit classes by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, the families of the victims are calling for an end to the gunfire. A prayer vigil was held Monday night at North Memorial Medical Center, where 10-year-old Ladavionne Garret Jr. and 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith are being treated.