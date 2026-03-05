Six Flags selling Valleyfair, but says it will remain open this summer

The Brief Six Flags is selling seven parks, including Valleyfair, to a private real estate firm for $331 million. The company says all parks are expected to remain open during the transition throughout 2026. Six Flags says the sales are part of a strategy to streamline its portfolio of properties.



Nationwide Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is selling seven of its parks to a real estate investment firm, one of which includes Minnesota-favorite Valleyfair.

Six Flags sells Valleyfair

What we know:

Six Flags has announced it plans to sell seven parks to EPR Properties for $331 million, including Valleyfair in Shakopee.

The transaction also includes the sale of Worlds of Fun in Kansas City, Michigan’s Adventure in Grand Rapids, Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston, Six Flags St. Louis, Six Flags Great Escape in Queensbury and Six Flags La Ronde in Montreal.

Promoted as an effort to streamline its business model, the transaction is expected to close by the end of the first or beginning of the second quarter of 2026.

Dig deeper:

All affected amusement parks, including Valleyfair, are expected to remain operational during the transition, with all season passes previously sold being honored through the 2026 season. Six Flags only recently purchased Valleyfair on July 1, 2024, as part of a merger of equals with Cedar Fair.

Now EPR, a real estate investment trust based in Kansas City, Missouri, will partner with Enchanted Parks and La Ronde Operations, Inc. to manage the properties, according to a press release.

Six Flags says it plans to continue operating its remaining 34 parks across North America once the sale is complete.

Valleyfair also operates ValleyScare – the park's Halloween-themed weekends in the fall, which in 2025 saw fights occur on its final night.

What they're saying:

"Valleyfair guests can look forward to enjoying their visits as they always have throughout the 2026 season. This transition is not expected to affect the guest experience in any significant way," a spokesperson for Six Flags tells FOX 9. "The park will maintain its regular operating schedules, and all season passes sold will continue to be honored through the 2026 season — including multi-park pass privileges at other Six Flags locations. Admission will continue to be honored for the full 2026 season based on date of pass purchase. Our goal is to ensure a smooth, seamless experience, so guests can continue making great memories at Valleyfair."