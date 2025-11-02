Fights at Valleyfair spark police response

article

The Brief Multiple police agencies responded to fights at Valleyfair amusement park on Saturday night. The park says they removed several patrons from the park after two altercations between groups. Saturday was the final night of the 2025 season for Valleyfair.



Fights at the Valleyfair amusement park in Shakopee on the final day of the 2025 season sparked a large police response Saturday night.

Valleyfair fights

What we know:

Valleyfair tells FOX 9 that its security responded to two altercations between groups at the park Saturday evening. Due to the bad behavior, several guests were removed from the park and the park is working with law enforcement to investigate the incidents.

"Valleyfair is a family-friendly environment, and we do not tolerate disruptive or inappropriate behavior," a Six Flags spokesperson told FOX 9. "Guests who violate our Code of Conduct are required to leave the park."

What we don't know:

Shakopee police have not yet released any details on the trouble at the park. Video from the scene shows multiple police departments had responded to the reported fights.

What's next:

Saturday night was the final night of ValleyScare – the park's Halloween-themed weekends – and the final operating weekend of the 2025 season.