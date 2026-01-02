Nick Shirley accuses GOP's Demuth of 'clout chasing' after YouTube video goes viral

The Brief YouTuber Nick Shirley accused Minnesota House Speaker Demuth of "chasing clout" after she said GOP staff compiled some of the information used in his viral YouTube video on fraud in Minnesota. The video, posted in late December, has been viewed tens of millions of times. FOX 9 and other local media outlets have been reporting on various fraud scandals in Minnesota for more than a decade.



Independent YouTuber Nick Shirley said he has no idea who Minnesota House Speaker Demuth is, and accused her of "chasing clout" after she said her staff assisted with compiling some of the public information used in his viral video on fraud in the state.

Nick Shirley responds to DFL post, accuses GOP leader Demuth of ‘clout chasing’

What they're saying:

After the video was posted, Minnesota House Speaker Demuth, who is also a GOP candidate for Minnesota Governor, said, "Our caucus has been working to expose fraud for years, including working with Nick Shirley and agency whistle-blowers to get the information out to the public and to hold the Walz administration accountable."

On Tuesday, Dec. 30, the Minnesota DFL posted that House Speaker Demuth "bragged that she used her position as Speaker to collaborate with a YouTube conspiracy theorist and spread disinformation that would help her campaign."

On Thursday, Jan. 1, Minnesota House Speaker Demuth said in a Facebook post that Shirley "deserves all the credit" for bringing attention to the fraud in Minnesota.

The entire post reads as follows:

"While I appreciate the DFL attacking me as they try to deflect attention from Walz’s fraud scandal, Nick Shirley (@nickshirleyy) deserves all the credit for shining a nationwide spotlight on this issue. Some of the information used in the video was compiled by our staff, whose emails and work were referenced multiple times in the video. It’s public information we have shared and will continue to share with anyone - media or citizen journalists alike - who is interested in helping to expose fraud."

Shirley responded to the DFL post on New Year's Day, saying he has no idea who House Speaker Demuth is and accused her of "clout chasing."

We reached out to Speaker Demuth's office on Wednesday for an interview and have yet to hear back.

Viral Minnesota fraud YouTube video

The backstory:

In the video, Shirley claimed to uncover $110 million in fraud during a visit to 10 day care centers in Minnesota. However, what he revealed was the amount of money those day cares were receiving in public money, not actual evidence of weeks, days, months or years of fraud by these day care owners.

The video has since spread rapidly online and has led to a statement from FBI Director Kash Patel over the weekend and "door to door" day care checks by Homeland Security investigators in Minnesota on Monday, Dec. 29.

Senate Republicans also sent a letter to the Department of Children, Youth and Families and Minnesota Department of Health demanding an investigation into the allegations of fraud against the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) raised in Shirley's video.

The letter raises concerns that these centers may be non-operational or violating health and safety standards while still receiving millions in CCAP funding. At the same time, lawmakers are seeking records on how frequently child care centers and licensed in-home child care facilities are visited by the state.

Officials are seeking a public response to the letter by the end of the week. The full letter is available below.