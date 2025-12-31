Minnesota GOP worked with YouTuber on child care fraud viral video

The Brief House Speaker Lisa Demuth said the GOP caucus worked with YouTuber Nick Shirley on alleged child care fraud. In the viral video, the YouTuber claimed to uncover $110 million in fraud during a recent visit to 10 day care facilities in Minnesota. DFL leaders criticized the GOP's approach, calling it a political stunt.



The Minnesota GOP says it worked with YouTuber Nick Shirley, whose viral video claims to expose millions in child care fraud.

Minnesota GOP's collaboration with YouTuber

The backstory:

In the viral video, YouTuber Nick Shirley claimed to have uncovered roughly $100 million of fraud at Somali-run day care centers in Minneapolis. During a virtual press conference Monday, Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth confirmed the GOP caucus collaborated with Shirley.

"Our caucus has been working to expose fraud for years, including working with Nick Shirley and agency whistleblowers to get the information out to the public and to hold the Walz administration accountable," Demuth said.

Rep. Harry Niska said some information in Shirley's video came from House Republican staff, but did not elaborate on the specific details.

Minnesota Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) Commissioner Tikki Brown addressed the video on Monday, stating each of the 10 facilities featured in the video had been visited at least once by the state within the past six months as part of standard licensing checks. Brown said the state is now reviewing each site again to check on the claims raised in the video.

Democrats respond to GOP involvement

The other side:

DFL Party Chair Richard Carlbom criticized the GOP's role, saying, "Lisa Demuth has admitted that she and Minnesota Republicans chose to partner with a YouTube conspiracy theorist. This is a new low. If Lisa Demuth was serious about rooting out fraud, she would be working with law enforcement and letting facts lead."

Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy also voiced concerns, describing the GOP's actions as "playing sick games" and warning of potential harm to Minnesota's daycare system.

"Republicans are playing sick games and winning devastating prizes. Sending a YouTuber to drive around demanding that he gets to see children isn’t an investigation; it’s creepy," said Sen. Murphy. "And now, tens of thousands of Minnesota families will pay the price as Donald's Trump's agents strip away crucial funding. Our daycare system is already stressed; this reckless decision could force a collapse that affects all of us."

Big picture view:

The controversy comes as the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced on Tuesday it’s freezing all child care payments to Minnesota amid the ongoing investigation and allegations of fraud. That equates to about $185 million per year.

The video also prompted FBI Director Kash Patel to intensify the agency's investigation into fraud in Minnesota. Monday, Sec. Kristi Noem announced the Department of Homeland Security was doing "door-to-door" visits at "suspected fraud sites."