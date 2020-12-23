Several COVID-19 testing sites closing early due to snow storm

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until THU 12:00 AM CST, Clay County, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kittson County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Blizzard Warning
until WED 8:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Mille Lacs County, Nicollet County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Wright County
Blizzard Warning
until THU 6:00 AM CST, Benton County, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Morrison County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Yellow Medicine County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 10:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 9:58 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 2:00 AM CST, Dodge County, Mower County, Olmsted County
Blizzard Warning
until WED 9:00 PM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Koochiching County, North Clearwater County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Beltrami County, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 1:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Washington County, Barron County, Pierce County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 11:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Pine County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County

Several COVID-19 testing sites closing early due to snow storm

Updated 57 mins ago
(FOX 9) - Several COVID-19 testing sites are closing early Wednesday due to the winter storm and blizzard warnings across Minnesota.

According to a release from the Minnesota Department of Health, a number of testing locations are closed today or they are closing early "in the interest of the safety of testing participants and site staff."

Residents are encouraged to stay home if they do not need to be tested or, if a test is needed, to make an appointment for the adjusted times or order an at-home test. The following changes have been made to state testing sites for Dec. 23:

  • Moorhead: CLOSED
  • Winona: CLOSED 
  • Duluth: CLOSING AT 2 p.m. 
  • St. Cloud: CLOSING AT 2 p.m. 
  • Brooklyn Park: CLOSING AT 4 p.m. 
  • St. Paul: CLOSING AT 4 p.m. 
  • Minneapolis Convention Center: CLOSING AT 4 p.m.
  • MSP Airport: CLOSING AT 4 p.m.

Travel is expected to be dangerous Wednesday afternoon through the evening as a winter storm moves into Minnesota

Low visibility on I-94 in northwestern Minnesota amid winter storm

Minnesota State Patrol troopers are reporting low visibility along Interstate 94 in northwestern Minnesota amid Wednesday's winter storm. Video courtesy of the Minnesota State Patrol.

Minnesota health officials reported 1,513 new cases of COVID-19 and 75 more deaths Wednesday as the daily case number continues to slow down. 