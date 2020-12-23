Several COVID-19 testing sites closing early due to snow storm

Several COVID-19 testing sites are closing early Wednesday due to the winter storm and blizzard warnings across Minnesota.

According to a release from the Minnesota Department of Health, a number of testing locations are closed today or they are closing early "in the interest of the safety of testing participants and site staff."

Residents are encouraged to stay home if they do not need to be tested or, if a test is needed, to make an appointment for the adjusted times or order an at-home test. The following changes have been made to state testing sites for Dec. 23:

Moorhead: CLOSED

Winona: CLOSED

Duluth: CLOSING AT 2 p.m.

St. Cloud: CLOSING AT 2 p.m.

Brooklyn Park: CLOSING AT 4 p.m.

St. Paul: CLOSING AT 4 p.m.

Minneapolis Convention Center: CLOSING AT 4 p.m.

MSP Airport: CLOSING AT 4 p.m.

Travel is expected to be dangerous Wednesday afternoon through the evening as a winter storm moves into Minnesota.

Minnesota health officials reported 1,513 new cases of COVID-19 and 75 more deaths Wednesday as the daily case number continues to slow down.