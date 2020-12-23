Winter storm could drop 6-9 inches of snow on Twin Cities metro

article

It looks like we’re in for a white Christmas as a winter storm moves into Minnesota Wednesday and Thursday.

Light rain and drizzle will begin to transition to snow around lunch time in the Twin Cities metro. Winds will be from the northwest, gusting up to 50 miles per hour, which will lead to low visibility from blowing snow and colder temperatures.

A look at what Wednesday's winter storm could bring for Minnesota. (FOX 9 / FOX 9)

It will be around 30 degrees at noon, but temperatures will fall quickly down to 15 degrees by 6 p.m.

The snow will taper off late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Some areas of the Twin Cities metro can expect around 6-9 inches of snow.

Wind chills Thursday morning will be -20 to -25 degrees with highs in the single digits.

Advertisement

Travel conditions will be poor Wednesday afternoon through the evening. A travel advisory is already in effect for western Minnesota.

A Blizzard Warning is in effect through Wednesday for western Minnesota from Mille Lacs to Waseca, including parts of the western Twin Cities metro. The majority of the Twin Cities metro is under a Winter Storm Warning as is northeastern Minnesota and some of western Wisconsin. Southeastern Minnesota and most of western Wisconsin is under a Winter Weather Advisory.

Stay up to date on the winter weather by downloading the FOX 9 Weather App. It has the latest temperatures, snow totals, forecasts and school closings 24/7. Download it for Android or Apple.