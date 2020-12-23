Winter storm could drop 6-9 inches of snow on Twin Cities metro

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until THU 12:00 AM CST, Clay County, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kittson County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Blizzard Warning
until WED 8:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Mille Lacs County, Nicollet County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Wright County
Blizzard Warning
until THU 6:00 AM CST, Benton County, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Morrison County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Yellow Medicine County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 10:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 9:58 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 2:00 AM CST, Dodge County, Mower County, Olmsted County
Blizzard Warning
until WED 9:00 PM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Koochiching County, North Clearwater County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Beltrami County, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 1:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Washington County, Barron County, Pierce County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 11:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Pine County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County

Winter storm could drop 6-9 inches of snow on Twin Cities metro

By FOX 9 Staff
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of the Twin Cities metro through Wednesday. (FOX 9)

(FOX 9) - It looks like we’re in for a white Christmas as a winter storm moves into Minnesota Wednesday and Thursday. 

Light rain and drizzle will begin to transition to snow around lunch time in the Twin Cities metro. Winds will be from the northwest, gusting up to 50 miles per hour, which will lead to low visibility from blowing snow and colder temperatures. 

A look at what Wednesday's winter storm could bring for Minnesota. (FOX 9 / FOX 9)

It will be around 30 degrees at noon, but temperatures will fall quickly down to 15 degrees by 6 p.m. 

The snow will taper off late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Some areas of the Twin Cities metro can expect around 6-9 inches of snow. 

Wind chills Thursday morning will be -20 to -25 degrees with highs in the single digits. 

Travel conditions will be poor Wednesday afternoon through the evening. A travel advisory is already in effect for western Minnesota.  

A Blizzard Warning is in effect through Wednesday for western Minnesota from Mille Lacs to Waseca, including parts of the western Twin Cities metro. The majority of the Twin Cities metro is under a Winter Storm Warning as is northeastern Minnesota and some of western Wisconsin. Southeastern Minnesota and most of western Wisconsin is under a Winter Weather Advisory. 

