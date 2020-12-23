Minnesota reports 1,513 new COVID-19 cases, 75 more deaths Wednesday

Minnesota health officials reported 1,513 new cases of COVID-19 and 75 more deaths Wednesday as the daily case number continues to slow down.

The state has now seen more 400,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus since the first infection was reported in the state in March. Nearly 94% of the state’s cases have recovered to the point where they no longer require isolation.

Of the 75 newly reported deaths, 45 were residents in long-term living facilities.

The 1,513 newly reported cases were on a low volume of 23,563 completed tests—a 6.4% positivity rate.

Since the start of the pandemic, 20,963 cases have involved hospitalization, with 4,474 in the ICU.