LIVE UPDATES: Sen. Nicole Mitchell's burglary trial - Day 5

The Brief Sen. Nicole Mitchell is accused of breaking into her stepmother's home in Detroit Lakes in 2024. The prosecution and defense will likely deliver closing arguments on Friday. You can watch the trial, from opening statements to the verdict, on FOX Local Mobile, YouTube and in the player above.



The burglary trial of Sen. Nicole Mitchell is continuing into its fifth day on Friday.

Mitchell, who represents Woodbury, faces a count of first-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools for allegedly breaking into her stepmother's home in Detroit Lakes in 2024.

This story will be updated with information from Day 5 of the trial. Court will resume at 9 a.m. on Friday.

Sen. Nicole Mitchell trial recap

The backstory:

Prosecutors allege Nicole Mitchell, dressed in all black, parked down the road from the house, brought a flashlight, and broke into the home. Jurors were also shown images of a crowbar discovered outside the home and a backpack lodged inside a window. During opening statements, prosecutors called it a well-planned, thought-out criminal act.

However, Nicole Mitchell's defense team paints her as a concerned stepdaughter trying to help a loved one with Alzheimer's. Nicole Mitchell previously said she was trying to retrieve her father's ashes and clothing that her stepmom refused to give her after his recent death. She was seen on camera telling a police officer, "Clearly I'm not good at this."

On Thursday, Nicole Mitchell testified about her actions and intentions on the day of the alleged burglary at Carol Mitchell's home, explaining she entered without permission to check on her stepmother's well-being but did not intend to harm or take anything from the home. The prosecution questioned Nicole Mitchell's comments the morning of her arrest, saying she told police she was there for her dad's belongings but not once mentioned she was there to check on Carol Mitchell's well-being.

Sen. Nicole Mitchell charges

Dig deeper:

A criminal complaint states that Detroit Lakes police responded to a reported burglary at a home around 4:45 a.m. on April 22, 2024.

At the scene, police found Mitchell in the home's basement dressed in all black. Officers say they also found a flashlight covered with a black sock on Mitchell. Officers searched for a black backpack that was stuck in a window at the scene and recovered two laptops, a cellphone, a driver’s license, Senate identification and miscellaneous Tupperware, according to the complaint.

Mitchell reportedly told investigators she was "just trying to get some of my dad's things" and added "clearly, I'm not good at this."

The complaint states that Mitchell explained to police that her father had just died, and she wanted sentimental items her stepmother refused to give to her.

Mitchell said those include her father's ashes, pictures, clothes and other sentimental items.