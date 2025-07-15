LIVE UPDATES: Sen. Nicole Mitchell's burglary trial - opening statements

The Brief Sen. Nicole Mitchell is accused of breaking into her stepmother's home in Detroit Lakes in 2024. A jury was seated on Monday, with opening statements scheduled for Tuesday morning. You can watch the trial, from opening statements to the verdict, on FOX LOCAL Mobile, YouTube and in the player above.



The burglary trial of Sen. Nicole Mitchell continues on Tuesday with opening statements.

Mitchell, who represents Woodbury, faces a count of first-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools for allegedly breaking into her stepmother's home in Detroit Lakes in 2024.

10:26 a.m. - Officer Joe Sternhagen

Officer Joe Sternhagen, an investigator and former patrol officer with the Detroit Lakes Police Department, is the second witness to testify for the prosecution. He was one of the first responding officers at the scene.

Officer Sternhagen recalled responding to the call, and encountering Mitchell. He detailed that Mitchell was in possession of a flashlight with a sock covering the light, and later she reportedly said "Clearly I’m not good at this" and "I’m a military commander for God sake".

After reading Mitchell her Miranda rights, she reportedly explained how she left her house at 1 a.m. to drive to Detroit Lakes and retrieve some of her father's belongings from the home.

10 a.m. - Becker County Sheriff's Office Dispatcher Joseph Robbins testifies

Becker County Sheriff's Office Dispatcher Joseph Robbins was the first witness to testify for the prosecution. During his testimony, the prosecution played a 911 call from Carol Mitchell the night of the alleged burglary.

9:40 a.m. - Defense's opening statements

Bruce Ringstrom Jr., Mitchell's attorney, presented the defense's opening statement. He focused on Mitchell's relationships with her family members and her stepmother's worsening Alzheimer's and her mood swings.

Ringstrom said Mitchell was checking on her stepmother Carol Mitchell, and to check on her she had to go in through the window. When police arrived, Mitchell didn't say anything about Carol's Alzheimer's so as to not enrage her.

"A burglar runs. A concerned child stays," Ringstrom said.

9:30 a.m. - Prosecution's opening statements

Becker County Attorney Brian McDonald presented the opening statement for the prosecution, laying out their case against Sen. Nicole Mitchell.

McDonald said Mitchell pried open a basement window with a crowbar, was dressed in all black and had a flashlight covered with a sock. McDonald said Sen. Mitchell entered the home to steal.

McDonald stressed the defense will likely focus on the "why" — why Mitchell would do this. But the why doesn't justify burglary. McDonald said.

9 a.m. - Opening statements Tuesday morning

The makeup of the jury for Sen. Nicole Mitchell's burglary trial.

Opening statements are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. FOX 9 will livestream the court proceedings, but on a 10-minute delay as required by the court.

A jury was selected on Monday. The jury includes 10 men and five women.

Sen. Nicole Mitchell charges

A criminal complaint states that Detroit Lakes police responded to a reported burglary at a home around 4:45 a.m. on April 22, 2024.

At the scene, police found Mitchell in the home's basement dressed in all black. Officers say they also found a flashlight covered with a black sock on Mitchell. Officers searched for a black backpack that was stuck in a window at the scene and recovered two laptops, a cellphone, a driver’s license, Senate identification and miscellaneous Tupperware, according to the complaint.

Mitchell reportedly told investigators she was "just trying to get some of my dad's things" and added "clearly, I'm not good at this."

The complaint states that Mitchell explained to police that her father had just died, and she wanted sentimental items her stepmother refused to give to her.

Mitchell said those include her father's ashes, pictures, clothes and other sentimental items.