LIVE UPDATES: Sen. Nicole Mitchell's burglary trial - Day 4

The Brief Sen. Nicole Mitchell is accused of breaking into her stepmother's home in Detroit Lakes in 2024. The state rested its case on Wednesday, and the defense will continue its case on Thursday. You can watch the trial, from opening statements to the verdict, on FOX Local Mobile, YouTube and in the player above.



Sen. Nicole Mitchell's burglary trial enters its fourth day with the defense continuing to present its case.

Mitchell, who represents Woodbury, faces a count of first-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools for allegedly breaking into her stepmother's home in Detroit Lakes in 2024.

Watch live:

FOX 9 will live stream the trial on FOX LOCAL Mobile, YouTube and in the player above. The trial stream is on a 10-minute delay, per court rules.

This story will be updated with information from Day 4 of the trial. Court will resume at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Trial - Day 3 recap

The third day of trial on Wednesday consisted of additional witness testimony from the prosecution and defense.

The prosecution presented James Hedlund, a friend of Carol Mitchell, who shed light on the family dynamic. Pamela Muxfeldt, Carol’s niece and her power of attorney, detailed her relationship with Carol and Nicole Mitchell, and Carol’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

Officer Douglas Vikmark of the Detroit Lakes Police Department testified about the alleged window entry point, Carol's phone, and photographic evidence from the scene. Jurors also viewed Police Chief Steven Todd’s bodycam footage, including Carol’s account of stepping on Nicole, who was reportedly lying on the floor by her bed.

The state rested its case on Wednesday afternoon. The defense then called Jonathan Kuehl, Carol Mitchell's biological son, who stated Carol intended for Rod Mitchell’s shirt to go to Nicole. Nancy Lund, Nicole’s aunt, testified about Carol’s struggles with Alzheimer's and described Nicole as a "caretaker at heart."

You can find a recap of the trial below:

Sen. Nicole Mitchell charges

The backstory:

A criminal complaint states that Detroit Lakes police responded to a reported burglary at a home around 4:45 a.m. on April 22, 2024.

At the scene, police found Mitchell in the home's basement dressed in all black. Officers say they also found a flashlight covered with a black sock on Mitchell. Officers searched for a black backpack that was stuck in a window at the scene and recovered two laptops, a cellphone, a driver’s license, Senate identification and miscellaneous Tupperware, according to the complaint.

Mitchell reportedly told investigators she was "just trying to get some of my dad's things" and added "clearly, I'm not good at this."

The complaint states that Mitchell explained to police that her father had just died, and she wanted sentimental items her stepmother refused to give to her.

Mitchell said those include her father's ashes, pictures, clothes and other sentimental items.