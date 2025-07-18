Sen. Mitchell found guilty of burglary, possession of burglary tools

The Brief The jury has reached a verdict in the criminal trial of Sen. Nicole Mitchell. Mitchell was found guilty of first-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools stemming from breaking into her stepmother's home in Detroit Lakes in 2024. The verdict follows a week-long trial that included testimony from Nicole Mitchell’s stepmother, responding officers and Nicole Mitchell taking the stand in her own defense.



After closing arguments on Friday, the jury deliberated for several hours before announcing they had reached a verdict.

Among the witnesses, the prosecution presented Officer Douglas Vikmark of the Detroit Lakes Police Department, who testified about the alleged window entry point, Carol Mitchell's phone, and photographic evidence from the scene. Jurors also viewed Police Chief Steven Todd’s bodycam footage, including Carol’s account of stepping on Nicole, who was reportedly lying on the floor by her bed.

Mitchell’s defense called Jonathan Kuehl, Carol Mitchell's biological son, who stated Carol intended for Rod Mitchell’s shirt to go to Nicole. Nancy Lund, Nicole’s aunt, also testified about Carol’s struggles with Alzheimer's and described Nicole as a "caretaker at heart."

Mitchell was originally scheduled to go to trial in January, but it was pushed back so she could finish the legislative session. Jury selection was then scheduled to begin on June 16, but the trial was delayed again in light of the June 14 shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers.

A criminal complaint states that Detroit Lakes police responded to a reported burglary at a home around 4:45 a.m. on April 22, 2024.

At the scene, police found Nicole Mitchell in the home's basement dressed in all black. Officers say they also found a flashlight covered with a black sock on Mitchell. Officers searched for a black backpack that was stuck in a window at the scene and recovered two laptops, a cellphone, a driver’s license, Senate identification and miscellaneous Tupperware, according to the complaint.

Nicole Mitchell reportedly told investigators she was "just trying to get some of my dad's things" and added "clearly, I'm not good at this."

The complaint states that Mitchell explained to police that her father had just died, and she wanted sentimental items her stepmother refused to give to her. Mitchell claimed those included her father's ashes, pictures, clothes and other sentimental items.

Nicole Mitchell is serving her first term as a DFL state senator after being elected in 2022.