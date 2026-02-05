Missing teen, with history of fleeing police, believed to be traveling in stolen vehicles, authorities say

article

The Brief Authorities are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy who they say has a history of stealing vehicles and fleeing law enforcement. The Minnesota BCA said, "Recent credible information indicates imminent risk to life and public safety." The boy, Olavion Milek Washington, has been missing from his guardian's home in Coon Rapids for more than a month.



The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is searching for a runaway teen who they say is a threat to the public and himself.

Olavion Milek Washington, 14, has been missing from his guardian's home in Coon Rapids for more than a month and is believed to be traveling in stolen vehicles.

Missing teen

What we know:

The BCA said that Washington has a history of stealing vehicles, fleeing law enforcement and being involved in police pursuits.

Authorities say, "Recent credible information indicates imminent risk to life and public safety."

The missing person report also states that Washington "was reportedly shot at" within the past weekend.

Washington also allegedly "operated and crashed a stolen vehicle" which "caused serious injuries to another individual." The boy then reportedly posted related content on social media.

What we don't know:

Authorities say he has been in videos with multiple people with firearms, but law enforcement does not know if he is currently in possession of a firearm.

No information on his possible whereabouts has been shared.