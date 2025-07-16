LIVE UPDATES: Sen. Nicole Mitchell's burglary trial - Day 3

The Brief Sen. Nicole Mitchell is accused of breaking into her stepmother's home in Detroit Lakes in 2024. The trial is now in its third day, with more witness testimony expected for Wednesday. You can watch the trial, from opening statements to the verdict, on FOX LOCAL Mobile, YouTube and in the player above.



The burglary trial of Sen. Nicole Mitchell continues on Wednesday with additional witness testimony.

Mitchell, who represents Woodbury, faces a count of first-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools for allegedly breaking into her stepmother's home in Detroit Lakes in 2024.

Court will resume at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. You can find updates on day two of the trial below.

10:30 a.m. - Court in recess

Court is in a brief recess.

9:30 a.m. - Officer Douglas Vikmark

Detroit Lakes Police Department Officer Douglas Vikmark took the stand to testify on Wednesday. He spoke about taking photos of evidence at Carol Mitchell's home and conversations he had with Carol Mitchell after the alleged burglary.

Vikmark's testimony also focused on Carol Mitchell's phone. He testified he looked through the phone and didn't locate any texts or calls between Nicole Mitchell and Carol Mitchell.

The testimony also included discussion of the size of the windows that Nicole Mitchell allegedly crawled through, and what windows she used to push the backpack with laptops through.

9 a.m. - James Hedlund

James Hedlund, one of Carol Mitchell's friends who came to the home in the immediate aftermath of the alleged burglary, was the first to testify on Wednesday, shedding some light on the family dynamic leading up to the burglary.

He spoke about seeing a pry bar at Carol Mitchell's home. He also discussed Nicole Mitchell's father's ashes, and said Nicole Mitchell wasn't at her father's internment. He also spoke about Carol Mitchell's state of mind at the time of the burglary.

Trial - Day 2 recap

Dig deeper:

The second day of the trial on Tuesday consisted of opening statements and testimony, including showing body camera video from responding officers when she was arrested. Carol Mitchell, Nicole Mitchell's stepmother, also testified, but opted not to testify on camera.

Prosecutors allege Nicole Mitchell, dressed in all black, parked down the road from the home, brought a flashlight, and broke into the home. Jurors were also shown images of a crowbar discovered outside the home and a backpack lodged inside a window.

During opening statements, prosecutors called it a well-planned, thought-out criminal act. But Nicole Mitchell's defense team paints her as a concerned stepdaughter trying to help a loved one. Nicole Mitchell has said she was trying to retrieve her father's ashes and clothing that her stepmom refused to give her after his recent death. She was seen on camera telling a police officer, "Clearly I'm not good at this."

You can find a recap of Tuesday's testimony here.

Sen. Nicole Mitchell charges

The backstory:

A criminal complaint states that Detroit Lakes police responded to a reported burglary at a home around 4:45 a.m. on April 22, 2024.

At the scene, police found Mitchell in the home's basement dressed in all black. Officers say they also found a flashlight covered with a black sock on Mitchell. Officers searched for a black backpack that was stuck in a window at the scene and recovered two laptops, a cellphone, a driver’s license, Senate identification and miscellaneous Tupperware, according to the complaint.

Mitchell reportedly told investigators she was "just trying to get some of my dad's things" and added "clearly, I'm not good at this."

The complaint states that Mitchell explained to police that her father had just died, and she wanted sentimental items her stepmother refused to give to her.

Mitchell said those include her father's ashes, pictures, clothes and other sentimental items.