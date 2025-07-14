LIVE UPDATES: Sen. Nicole Mitchell's burglary trial - Day 1

The Brief Sen. Nicole Mitchell is accused of breaking into her stepmother's home in Detroit Lakes in 2024. Her trial on burglary charges is scheduled to begin Monday with jury selection. You can watch the trial, from opening statements to the verdict, on FOX LOCAL Mobile, YouTube and in the player above.



The burglary trial of Sen. Nicole Mitchell begins Monday with jury selection.

Mitchell, who represents Woodbury, faces a count of first-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools for allegedly breaking into her stepmother's home in Detroit Lakes in 2024.







8:30 a.m. - Mitchell trial begins

Sen. Mitchell's trial is expected to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, with jury selection.

Opening statements could come as early as Monday afternoon or Tuesday morning. FOX 9 will start streaming the trial live with opening statements.

Sen. Nicole Mitchell charges

A criminal complaint states that Detroit Lakes police responded to a reported burglary at a home around 4:45 a.m. on April 22, 2024.

At the scene, police found Mitchell in the home's basement dressed in all black. Officers say they also found a flashlight covered with a black sock on Mitchell. Officers searched for a black backpack that was stuck in a window at the scene and recovered two laptops, a cellphone, a driver’s license, Senate identification and miscellaneous Tupperware, according to the complaint.

Mitchell reportedly told investigators she was "just trying to get some of my dad's things" and added "clearly, I'm not good at this."

The complaint states that Mitchell explained to police that her father had just died, and she wanted sentimental items her stepmother refused to give to her.

Mitchell said those include her father's ashes, pictures, clothes and other sentimental items.