Mille Lacs Lake yellow perch daily limit lowered from 10 to 5

The Minnesota DNR lowered the limit for yellow perch caught on Mille Lacs Lake from 10 to five, starting on Monday, Feb. 6, and lasting through Nov. 30.

Yellow perch limit lowered on Mille Lacs Lake

Image of a yellow perch shared by the Minnesota DNR. (Supplied)

What they're saying:

The Minnesota DNR said it is adjusting the limit to "help maintain a healthy perch population for the future and to stay within the state's share of the harvestable surplus."

State officials point out that perch are a key species in the lake's ecosystem and are a primary food source for predators such as walleye.

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Section Manager Brad Parsons shared the following statement:

"Many anglers have enjoyed good perch fishing this winter on Mille Lacs Lake, even better than last winter. Our perch harvest each of the last two years has been more than double what it was in earlier years going back to 2012. The perch population being high enough to draw significant angler interest is a positive sign for the health of the lake."

By the numbers:

State officials cooperate with Ojibwe Tribes to establish an annual state harvest level.

The state's share of the perch harvest is 36,500 pounds for 2026.

The state has harvested more than 17,000 pounds of perch as of Jan. 18.

More data from the Minnesota DNR can be found here.