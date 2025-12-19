Holiday hope in Otsego: Gifts Anonymous supports 800 children

The Brief Gifts Anonymous, a 55-year-old charity, helps families in Otsego and Elk River. The charity provides a secret store where parents can pick gifts for their children. Nearly 300 families and 800 kids are expected to benefit this Saturday.



Santa's helpers are busy bringing holiday magic to families in need through a unique charity in Otsego.

Gifts Anonymous brings holiday magic

What we know:

Gifts Anonymous is a charity that began in 1970 with school moms in Otsego and Elk River. The organization provides a store filled with toys and gifts, allowing parents to select presents without price tags.

The charity operates with the help of volunteers who collect toys and set up the store for a one-day shopping event. Parents are referred by schools, food banks, or the United Way.

The impact on families

What they're saying:

"I was struggling, I was on my own, and it was either pay the bills, make a good Christmas, or how do you feed your kids?" said Mandi Elken, a former recipient turned volunteer.

Kelly Simmons, who grew up receiving charity gifts, appreciates the dignity Gifts Anonymous provides, comparing it to other Christmas gift donation programs she experienced.

"As much as you appreciate it as a child, a lot of times you end up with things that maybe aren't really your taste," Simmons says.

Local perspective:

The elves behind this operation include local high school students, the Compass program, and community organizations. They work together to ensure families experience the magic of Christmas.