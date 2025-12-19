Shooting on Metro Transit bus leaves 3 injured, police searching for suspect

article

The Brief Authorities say a shooting occurred onboard a Metro Transit bus in north Minneapolis around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. Police believe that a person onboard the bus exited, then began shooting back inside it, leaving three injured. An active investigation is ongoing as authorities search for a suspect involved.



A shooting onboard a Metro Transit bus in north Minneapolis on Friday put three people in the hospital while authorities still search for a suspect.

Metro Transit shooting

What we know:

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. police were dispatched to a bus in the area of 36th and Penn avenues north for a shooting that occurred onboard a Metro Transit bus.

Police believe that a person onboard the bus exited, then began shooting back inside it.

When police arrived at the scene, roughly four blocks later, they reportedly found three victims on the bus suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims have since been transported to the hospital, with two having non-life-threatening injuries, and a third in critical, but stable condition, police say.

Police say they are still actively searching for a suspect Friday evening and are working to make any imagery available.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Metro Transit and Minneapolis police departments.

What we don't know:

Police say they are still investigating what led up to the shooting.