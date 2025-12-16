St. Paul murder: Man arrested in Toronto in connection to woman’s death

The Brief The St. Paul Police Department says a man was arrested at a Toronto airport in connection to a murder on Dec. 12. Police say that evidence suggests a woman was shot in her apartment, before the man fled. A firearm was recovered at the scene of the crime. The homicide marks the 14th of 2025 in St. Paul.



A man taken into custody by police at a Toronto airport has been arrested in connection to a murder in St. Paul that left a woman dead last week.

St. Paul murder arrest

What we know:

St. Paul Police say a man was arrested in Toronto in relation to a homicide that occurred on Dec. 12.

The suspect is currently awaiting charges to be filed in Ramsey County. FOX 9 generally doesn’t name suspects prior to charging.

The backstory:

According to police, around 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 12, officers responded to an apartment complex on the 500 block of Broadway Street after a caller said that a woman had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers made entry into an apartment unit, where they found a woman dead, with a gunshot wound to her head.

According to police, evidence suggests that she was shot the day before, and a firearm was recovered.

The death marked the 14th homicide of 2025 in St. Paul.