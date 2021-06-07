Expand / Collapse search

Search continues for 32-year-old swimmer missing in Big Kandiyohi Lake

By Gunnar Olson
LAKE LILLIAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 32-year-old man went missing while swimming with friends on Big Kandiyohi Lake near Lake Lillian, Minnesota Sunday night. 

According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the man went missing while swimming out of a boat just after 6:30 p.m.

A boater in the area tried to help the man, but they were unable to find him. 

Law enforcement searched the lake until nightfall and restarted efforts Monday morning. The man is still missing. 

Father taken to hospital after going underwater trying to save kids at Fridley, Minn. lake

A father was rushed to the hospital Sunday night after going underway at a lake in Fridley, Minnesota while trying to rescue his children, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office reports.

Drowning and water-related accidents were abundant in Minnesota over the weekend, which set records for heat and is expected to continue through the week.

Sunday, a father died in a Fridley, Minnesota lake and a 9-year-old drowned in a North Mankato, Minnesota pool. Friday, a boy was found at the bottom of the pool at North Commons Park in Minneapolis. 