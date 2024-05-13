Missing kayaker near Spicer, Minn. identified, search continues

article

Search efforts continued Monday for a Kansas man reported missing while kayaking along a lake near Spicer, Minn.

Authorities said 39-year-old Shane White, of Overland Park, Kansas, was reported missing Sunday morning after he didn't return after venturing out late Saturday night on Nest Lake in his kayak.

The Kandiyohi Sheriff's Office, which is leading up the search effort with other agencies, is asking property owners to check around their property for signs of White.

Deputies said White's kayak was found early Sunday afternoon. But he has not been found. Search efforts were ongoing both along the shore and in the water for signs of White.

Anyone with any information that could help search crews is asked to call the sheriff's office at 320-235-1260.

White is 6-foot-2-inches tall, about 230 pounds, and was last wearing black shores and a black T-shirt.

Nest Lake is located just northwest of Spicer in New London Township – about 10 miles north of Willmar.