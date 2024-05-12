Crews searching for missing kayaker near Spicer, Minn.

A search is underway in central Minnesota after a kayaker has gone missing.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says it began searching Nest Lake near Spicer, Minn. for the missing 39-year-old man from Overland Park, Kansas on Sunday morning.

Deputies learned that the man had gone out late the night before in the kayak but had not returned. Search crews found the man's kayak around 1:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

The search for the man is ongoing, with both open water and shoreline efforts ongoing.

The Minnesota DNR, the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad, New London Fire Department, New London Ambulance, Spicer Fire Department, Spicer First Responders, Sunburg Fire Department, the Minnesota State Patrol, and the Kandiyohi County Water Rescue and Recovery Team are all assisting the sheriff's office with the search efforts.

Nest Lake is located just northwest of Spicer in New London Township – about 10 miles north of Willmar.