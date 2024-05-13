Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in northern Minnesota

article

An Andover motorcyclist was killed after hitting a deer in northern Minnesota early Sunday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates the collision happened around 12:40 a.m. on High 200 at milepost 183 in Northwest Aitkin, an unorganized territory in Aitkin County.

The 57-year-old man was driving a motorcycle westbound on Highway 200 when he struck a deer. The State Patrol report says the man died as a result of the crash.

The road conditions were dry, and alcohol was not considered a factor, but the crash report did not say whether the man was wearing a helmet.

At least 117 people have been killed on Minnesota roadways so far this year, according to the state Department of Public Safety.