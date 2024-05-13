Expand / Collapse search

Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in northern Minnesota

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  May 13, 2024 7:41am CDT
AITKIN COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - An Andover motorcyclist was killed after hitting a deer in northern Minnesota early Sunday morning. 

The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates the collision happened around 12:40 a.m. on High 200 at milepost 183 in Northwest Aitkin, an unorganized territory in Aitkin County. 

The 57-year-old man was driving a motorcycle westbound on Highway 200 when he struck a deer. The State Patrol report says the man died as a result of the crash. 

The road conditions were dry, and alcohol was not considered a factor, but the crash report did not say whether the man was wearing a helmet. 

At least 117 people have been killed on Minnesota roadways so far this year, according to the state Department of Public Safety. 