Carnival at Blaine's Northtown Mall shut down early due to fight

A fight broke out at Northtown Mall in Blaine Saturday night, causing the carnival on the east side of the mall to close early for the night.

According to Blaine police, around 7:30 p.m., Blaine officers and security workers for the carnival responded to a large and "disorderly" group of teens aged between 14 and 18.

Police say multiple fights happened that required police to intervene, which injured one officer. Several Anoka County law enforcement agencies were needed to break up the crowd, with authorities declaring it an unlawful assembly.

The carnival was shut down early and the mall closed early after being secured by Northtown management, law enforcement said.

"Plans are being made to mitigate the potential for any further disruption of operations at the mall, carnival and surrounding businesses," Blaine police said.