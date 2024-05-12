Large house fire burns in Orono, Minn.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A fire burns along Willow Drive South in Orono, Minn. on Sunday. From: FOX 9

Crews were battling a large fire that broke out at a home in Orono, Minn. on Sunday.

The battle was underway at the home along Willow Drive South near Shevlin Drive around 7:30 p.m. – less than a mile north of Lake Minnetonka.

Aerial video from FOX 9's chopper shows the structure appears to have burned to the ground.

FOX 9 is working to learn more about the extent of damage and if anyone was injured during the blaze.