18-year-old killed in single car crash in Inver Grove Heights

An 18-year-old man was killed in a car crash in Inver Grove Heights Sunday morning.

According to Inver Grove Heights police, officers responded to a single car crash on the 7800 block of Dempsey Way just before 3 a.m.

At the scene, they found an unresponsive man in the car, who was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Inver Grove Heights police are investigating what led up to the crash with the Minnesota State Patrol.