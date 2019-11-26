School zone speed limit approved by Dakota County near site of fatal bike crash

article

The Dakota County Board of Commissioners voted to establish a school zone speed limit near an Eagan school where a child was struck and killed by a vehicle earlier this month.

The Commissioners directed the county engineer to establish the new speed limit on Diffley Road between Lexington Avenue and Dodd Road and to update the signage to reflect that. The current speed limit on that road is 45 miles per hour.

The speed limit will be in effect when children are present, during school hours and in school recess periods.

Patric Vitek died Friday morning after his bike was hit by a vehicle in Eagan, Minnesota. (Supplied)

Dakota County can implement the school zone as soon as engineers complete an investigation of the area. The school district and the city of Eagan are working with the county to complete the investigation.

On Dec. 11, the county will seek public input from neighbors and school parents during an open house at the Eagan Community Center (1501 Central Parkway) at a time to be determined. Dakota County hopes to have longer-term safety improvements selected by March.

The County says it will pay for the school zone speed limit project with transportation funds.