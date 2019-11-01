7th grader hit, killed while riding bike near Eagan, Minnesota middle school

article

A seventh grade student died after he was hit by a car while riding his bike on Diffley Road in Eagan, Minnesota Friday morning.

In an email sent to parents, Dakota Hills Middle School Principal Paulette Reikowski identified the student as Patric Vitek and confirmed he died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash occurred near the middle school.

The Eagan Police Department said Diffley Road remains closed at Lexington Avenue while police investigate the crash.

The principal said the school will have additional personnel and counselors on hand Friday to support students and staff.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.