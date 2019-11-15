Leaders seek approval for school zone, speed reduction on Diffley Road following deadly crash

article

Dakota County officials are seeking approval to put a full school zone with speed reductions in place along Diffley Road on a stretch where a 13-year-old boy died while riding his bicycle earlier this month.

According to a press release Friday, officials from the City of Eagan, Dakota County and ISD 196 are hoping to get approval so the school zone is in place by the time students return from holiday break in January.

On Nov. 1, Patric Vitek was biking to school on Diffley Road when he was hit by a vehicle. He died from his injuries. Community members have long called for safety improvements along the road.

There will be an open house on December 11 to discuss possible safety improvements as well as long-term improvements. Officials hope to have those long-term improvements selected by March 1.