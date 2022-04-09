Roseville police officer released from hospital after being shot

article

Roseville Police Officer Ryan Duxbury was released from the hospital on Saturday after being shot while responding to an active shooter near Lake Owasso Tuesday evening.

Video posted to Facebook by the Ramsey County Deputy shows the moments as Officer Duxbury got a hero's sendoff as he was wheeled out of the hospital to a waiting squad. A HealthPartners spokesperson tells FOX 9 Duxbury was discharged around 1:45 p.m.

Friday, police said Officer Duxbury had undergone surgery to remove a bullet that was lodged in his neck after he was shot in the face.

The man who police say fired the bullets, Jesse Werling, died after being shot by two other Roseville police officers. The department says Werling fired about 100 rounds during Tuesday night's incident, striking neighboring homes and vehicles, along with Officer Duxbury.

Court records and police reports show Werling had a history of mental health troubles.

Shooting on Tuesday night

Roseville Police began getting 911 calls around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday from scared neighbors. One reported seeing the suspect holding a scoped rifle.

"When our officers arrived in the area, they immediately came under fire with continuous rifle rounds being fired at the officers and the squad cars," Chief Erika Scheider said, and that officers couldn’t see where the shots were coming from because the suspect was hiding in the heavily wooded yards.

Within minutes, a Roseville officer was hit in the face. Dragged to safety by other officers, he was taken to a hospital.

The gunshots continued sporadically for an hour, hitting more homes and squad cars, when at 8:34 p.m., the suspect was found in a nearby yard.