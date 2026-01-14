Rocking Horse Ranch day care worker fatally suffocated infant for attention: Police

The Brief Savage police announced Wednesday the arrest of an 18-year-old woman in the September 2025 death of an 11-month-old boy at Rocking Horse Ranch day care. Scott County Attorney Ron Hochever said Theah Russell will be charged Thursday with second-degree murder and attempted murder. Police say a three-month investigation shows Russell had a pattern of erratic behavior. She was arrested Tuesday, and confessed to authorities she suffocated the child for attention.



The Savage Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon it has arrested an 18-year-old woman in the September 2025 death of an infant boy at a day care.

The woman, identified by authorities as Theah Russell, is expected to be charged with second-degree murder in the death of 11-month-old Harvey Muklebust. She will also be charged with attempted murder in two incidents involving another child at the day care.

The arrest is the result of a three-month investigation by Savage police, the Scott County Attorney’s Office and other agencies.

"Today marks a significant step forward in a case that has weighed heavily on our community in the last four months," Savage Mayor Christine Kelly said Wednesday. "While nothing can undo what has happened, this arrest brings us closer to answers and accountability."

Rocking Horse Ranch day care death

The backstory:

Savage police say Russell called 911 at about 10 a.m. on Sept. 22, 2025, to report an 11-month-old boy was not breathing. The boy, later identified as Muklebust, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead at 11:34 a.m. The day care closed immediately; the children were released to their parents.

An investigation shows Russell allegedly suffocated the child.

The police investigation shows Russell had a pattern of suffocating children at the day care to seek attention.

Authorities say on Sept. 19, they responded to the day care on a report of a 4-month-old girl not breathing. She was found with blood and foam under her nose and mouth. By the time officers arrived, she was breathing again, and her parents took her to the hospital. At the time, it was deemed a medical episode with no foul play suspected.

Police say the same day Muklebust died, the 4-month-old girl returned to the day care healthy. A short time later, she was found unresponsive, not breathing and with blood around her nose and mouth. Her parents took her to the hospital, and the department did not respond.

A police investigation revealed Russell was allegedly responsible for the 4-month-old’s care. She had been employed at the day care for three weeks, and had a history of attention-seeking behavior. Authorities say Russell was known to make 911 calls reporting nonsensical incidents, then hanging up. She had also started fires at a church camp, and had a history of erratic behavior against other children.

Police say they have probable cause to believe Russell suffocated both children on three separate occasions to seek attention. She was arrested Tuesday while leaving her home, and confessed to intentionally suffocating the kids.

"This murder and attempted murder of another child deeply affected our community like nothing we have seen in the past. This person should never, ever be free again to harm another child," Savage Police Chief Brady Juell said.

Muklebust’s grandma speaks

What they're saying:

Harvey Muklebust’s grandma, Julie, gave an extremely emotional statement Wednesday on behalf of the family after the arrest was announced.

"From the moment Harvey was born, he filled our world with sunshine. His passion for playing, infectious laugh, loving heart put a smile on everybody’s face. Just five days shy of his first birthday, he was on the move, crawling, climbing up the stairs and sliding back down and learning to say ‘Mama and Dada.’ Harvey was such a blessing to our family, his death has left a tremendous hole in our hearts," Julie said. "Harvey’s fingerprints are on my sliding glass door, and his drool stains are still on his crib sheets. Those are the little things I’m not ready to wash away. We miss him more than anything in this world."

What's next:

Scott County Attorney Ron Hochever said Russell will be charged Thursday. She’ll have a bail hearing on Friday.

Rocking Horse Ranch day care is not being criminally investigated, but is still closed.