Infant death at Rocking Horse Ranch in Savage leads to arrest, police say

An arrest has been made after an infant boy was found unresponsive at Rocking Horse Ranch day care in Savage and later died.

What we know:

The Savage Police Department says they have made an arrest in connection to the infant boy who died after being found unresponsive at Rocking Horse Ranch day car in September.

The City of Savage is planning to hold a press conference on Wednesday at 1 p.m. to provide more details on the arrest and next steps. Savage Mayor Christine Kelly, Police Chief Brady Juell, Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Ron Hocevar and family representatives are all expected to speak.

The Minnesota Department of Children, Youth and Families suspended the license immediately for Rocking Horse Ranch Childcare after two instances of emergency medical services needed for infants, and one of the infants died.

The suspension was issued based on the determination that children at the facility are at imminent risk of harm.

The backstory:

An affidavit filed in the investigation states the boy's death was suspicious, as there were some incidents that were similar to the infant boy's death.

All three incidents revolve around the same employee. Police interviewed her and had her recreate the incident using a doll.

In the first incident, the affidavit details how the employee had put an infant girl down for a nap but later heard the girl scream and went to check on her. The employee started burping the infant, who then threw up on her. The employee noticed a "blood-like substance" in the infant's vomit.

The employee cleaned the infant, and was placing her back in her crib when she noticed the infant had turned "white purple" and wasn't breathing. The employee said she tried to wake the infant up and the infant vomited. The employee then called 911.

The second incident involved the same infant girl as the first incident. The employee said that the infant was already in her crib when she arrived at work, and was sleeping on her stomach. The employee then said that the infant wasn't sleeping and seemed to be "crying, but nothing was coming out." The employee then picked up the infant and burped her, and she vomited, which again included "bloodlike substances."

The employee said that the infant was lethargic and not herself. The infant's parents then picked her up.

The third incident was when the infant boy died. The employee from the other two incidents stated she had prepared the infant boy's bottle, but didn't feed him. The employee said the infant was constipated over the weekend and stated that the infant's mom gave him melatonin to help him sleep, which the employee noted as "weird."

A second employee fed the infant boy and put him down for his nap. Later, the first employee said she heard a noise from the infant's sleeping area, like the infant was shaking the crib. She went in there and found the infant standing in the crib. The employee put him back to sleep.

Then, the employee heard the infant boy crying and asked a different employee to check on him, court documents say. That employee found the infant unresponsive with "apparent bloodlike substance" pooled on his mattress. The first employee called 911.

Investigators note in the affidavit that the first employee has an apparent history of 911 misdials and reporting incidents falsely.