Road conditions in Minnesota are icy following first round of snow

After the first round of snow dropped between 4–5 inches of snow on the metro, the morning commute will be a bit treacherous.

The Minnesota State Patrol says that as of 8:30 a.m. they are working 92 crashes, 52 spinouts and one jackknifed semi. So ar no injured have been reported.

The light, fine snow will compact as more cars hit the road making for slick spots, especially on highways and exit ramps.

Wednesday during the day should give crews a chance to clear some of the major roads, but Wednesday night round two will pack quite the punch as more than a foot of new snow is expected.

MnDOT has said it will have its plows working 24 hours a day but cautions to limit travel and work from home if possible.

This story will be updated as crash numbers are made available. Check back for updates.