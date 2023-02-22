Road conditions in Minnesota are icy following first round of snow

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Grant County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 5:02 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Clay County, Norman County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 9:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Brown County, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Scott County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Wright County
Blizzard Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Wind Chill Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Kittson County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, East Otter Tail County, Wadena County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 9:00 AM CST, Brown County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Scott County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Wright County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Benton County, Chisago County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Todd County, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Dakota County, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Winona County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County

Road conditions in Minnesota are icy following first round of snow

By Fox 9 Staff
Published 
Severe Weather
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After the first round of snow dropped between 4–5 inches of snow on the metro, the morning commute will be a bit treacherous. 

The Minnesota State Patrol says that as of 8:30 a.m. they are working 92 crashes, 52 spinouts and one jackknifed semi. So ar no injured have been reported. 

A look at Twin Cities road conditions after round 1 of winter storm [4 a.m.]

The first round of the high-impact, long-duration winter storm has made roads slick for the Wednesday morning commute. FOX 9's Bill Keller has the latest as of 4 a.m.

The light, fine snow will compact as more cars hit the road making for slick spots, especially on highways and exit ramps.

RELATED: St. Paul declares snow emergencies starting Wednesday night

Wednesday during the day should give crews a chance to clear some of the major roads, but Wednesday night round two will pack quite the punch as more than a foot of new snow is expected. 

MnDOT has said it will have its plows working 24 hours a day but cautions to limit travel and work from home if possible. 

Crashes, spinouts on Minnesota highways during winter storm

MnDOT traffic camera caught a variety of spinouts, crashes, and near misses on highways during the Feb. 21 winter storm.

This story will be updated as crash numbers are made available. Check back for updates. 