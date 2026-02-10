Ring's AI feature raises privacy alarms

The Brief A Super Bowl ad for Ring's new AI feature has sparked privacy concerns. Critics worry about the level of surveillance from accessing neighborhood cameras. Minnesota legislators may address this issue in the upcoming session.



A recent Super Bowl ad has ignited a debate over privacy, highlighting a new Ring camera feature that can access neighborhood cameras to find lost pets.

Ring's new AI feature

What we know:

Ring, owned by Amazon, introduced an AI feature that can access all neighborhood cameras to help find lost pets. The ad aired during the Super Bowl, promoting this technology as a unifying tool for communities.

What they're saying:

"Interesting to me that they would be so candid about the potential use of this particular technology," said Dr. Jane Kirtley, a professor of media, ethics, and law at the University of Minnesota. Critics argue that the feature could lead to increased surveillance.

Privacy concerns and legislative response

Why you should care:

Privacy rights advocates worry that while the cameras offer security benefits, they may also lead to increased surveillance by corporations and possibly the government. The partnership between Ring and Flock, which sells surveillance tech to law enforcement, raises additional concerns.

What's next:

Some states have laws to prevent private companies from sharing data like Ring video, but Minnesota currently does not. Legislators are considering addressing this issue in the upcoming session, spurred by the Super Bowl ad.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how many people will opt into this new feature. The specific legislative actions Minnesota might take remain to be seen.