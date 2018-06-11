Vikings defensive end Brian Robison returns for 12th season
After coming to close to a trip to the Super Bowl last year, Minnesota Vikings defensive end Brian Robison is returning for his 12th season with the team to take care of some unfinished business.
Report: Super Bowl brings over $370M to Minnesota
Super Bowl LII brought in more than $370 million in new spending to Minnesota, according to a report from the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee.
Patriots' Trey Flowers victim of theft after Super Bowl hotel stay
For the past three seasons, Trey Flowers has been one of the New England Patriots' best defensive players. But Flowers lost more than just the opportunity to win another Super Bowl ring while he was in Minnesota this February.
Super Bowl security reflects on monumental task
It’s a monumental task, protecting the lives of millions of people during the Super Bowl, but Michael Rozin was prepared for it.
Super Bowl exodus at Minneapolis airport
Timelapse of MSP Airport security lines amid flood of Super Bowl departures.
Minnesotans React to Super Bowl LII
Fans react at Super Bowl LII
Security at Super Bowl 52
Super Bowl fans arrive at US Bank Stadium
Partying for a good cause
The Super Bowl keeps the party going
'Minneapolis Miracle' wins Play of the Year at NFL Honors
Vikings quarterback Case Keenum accepted the award for the Play of the Year for the 'Minneapolis Miracle.' The event happened during Super Bowl week.
Snowmobile stunt show at Super Bowl LIVE
Visitors at Super Bowl LIVE were entertained by intense snowmobile stunts.
Eagles and Patriots mascots race on zipline
The Eagle and Patriots mascots raced each other on the Bold North zipline before the Super Bowl. Video Courtesy: KARE
Mayor Frey greets Philly fans
Glitzy parties hit Minneapolis during Super Bowl weekend
As Super Bowl weekend kicks off, so do glitzy parties like Leather and Laces, welcoming many celebrities to the Twin Cities.
Vikings surprise young Minnesota athlete with Super Bowl tickets
Earlier this season, 16-year-old Danny Lilya was holding kicks for Vikings Kicker Kai Forbath, when the Vikings surprised him with tickets to the Super Bowl.
Former Vikings quarterback Brett Favre visits hospital
Former Vikings and Packers quarterback Brett Favre visited a hospital in Minneapolis during Super Bowl week.
Super Bowl Women's Summit
Super Bowl fans in Minneapolis
Minneapolis is buzzing with fans that are in town for the big game.
Imagine Dragons kicks off Nomadic Live at the Armory
Imagine Dragons kicked off a weekend of concerts at the newly revamped Armory in downtown Minneapolis for Nomadic Live.