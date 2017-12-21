Amazon workers at Shakopee warehouse protest on Prime Day
At least 100 employees at Amazon's warehouse in Shakopee, Minnesota planned to walk off the job Monday as part of one of the largest Amazon strikes among its workers in the United States.
Greater MSP releases bid for Amazon's second headquarters
Putting a bow on a record breaking season for delivery drivers
It was another record breaking year as hundreds of millions of packages passed through the hands of delivery services this holiday season.
Cyber Monday puts fulfillment center in high gear
This Cyber Monday is expected to be the largest online shopping day in history. Adobe expects sales will reach $6.6 billion, up more than 16 percent from last year.
Minnesota makes bid to become home to new Amazon headquarters
Small Minnesota businesses competing with Amazon
With all the attention focused on bringing Amazon to the Twin Cities, Minnesota's small businesses are concerned about their futures.
Effort to bring Amazon HQ to Minnesota
Target, Nordstrom Rack amp up business amid online competition
In an effort to keep up with online competition from sites like Amazon, Target and Nordstrom Rack are aiming to increase the number of shoppers they see in downtown Minneapolis and throughout the state.
Minnesota rushes to bid for Amazon's second headquarters
