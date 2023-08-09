Family of Ricky Cobb takes closed-door meeting with Gov. Walz

Ten days after Ricky Cobb II was killed by a state trooper during a traffic stop, Cobb’s loved ones met with Governor Tim Walz on Wednesday.

Both sides were mum about what was discussed behind closed doors.

"I am going to have to give you all, no comment," Nyra Fields-Miller, Cobb’s mother told FOX 9’s Paul Blume outside the Governor’s Capitol office. "Going forth and getting justice for Ricky, that's basically what I would like to tell the media, that there is no comment at this time."

The 33-year-old Cobb was killed July 31, during a late-night traffic stop along I-94 in north Minneapolis. Trooper Ryan Londregan fired from the passenger door as he and fellow Trooper Brett Seide attempted to remove Cobb from his vehicle on what’s known as probable cause arrest for a felony order-for-protection violation.

Cobb’s family and others spoke out in the immediate aftermath, some calling for the immediate firing of the troopers involved. Others questioned why the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension would lead the investigation into the State Patrol, a sister agency under Minnesota’s Department of Public Safety. It is unclear if that issue came up with the Governor.

Gov. Walz was asked on Tuesday if going out of state made any sense in the interest of fairness and transparency.

"We actually investigated it a little bit," Gov. Walz said. "We can't according to state law. Wisconsin can't do it, which would leave the only real agency that has the capacity to do it would be either Hennepin County or the city of Minneapolis. And I think in this case, we think the resources, the professionalism and I think the trust of the people, Minnesotans still with the BCA do to look into that."

The BCA has set a goal of 60 days to complete its review. The file is then headed to the Hennepin County Attorney’s office, for a criminal charging decision. FOX 9 has previously reported the Cobb family had the opportunity to sit down with County Attorney Mary Moriarty earlier in the week.

The troopers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol after a use-of-force death.