Residents try ‘traffic-calming’ to curb accidents, reckless driving

Residents in a neighborhood near the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis are taking steps to prevent reckless driving in their community, placing wooden planter boxes at two intersections near an elementary school – it's called "traffic-calming" and residents say it's working.

At two intersections outside Pratt Elementary School in Minneapolis drivers share the road with a row of wooden planters and reflective plastic bollards, and it's deliberately been this way for nearly a year.

"We wanted to create a safer environment here on the street," Prospect Park resident Evan Roberts told FOX 9.

The method to deter reckless driving is popular in places like Canada and Europe. Roberts says it's also working here.

"The vision was to get cars to actually make a stop at the stop sign as they turned. And so what you’ll notice if you stand here for a while and watch cars come and go they’re yielding to each other," Roberts said.

Given the green light by the city, the Prospect Park Association partnered with public works to create the experimental buffer zones – fully funded by the neighborhood group.

"As a parent it’s been an amazing success. We’re seeing traffic go a lot slower," Prospect Park resident Allison Bell said.

Community organizers say that these planters are part of a bigger vision for this neighborhood.

"We are looking at trying to make this more of a community space, more of a gathering space and making it a space where people can engage with each other and build community," Bell said.

Organizers are also raising funds to build the Jackson Family Memorial Playground nearby. The Jackson's were the first Black people to move into the neighborhood in the early 1900s.

"We’re trying to honor that history," Bell said.

The past and future intersect, creating a blueprint for the road ahead.

"Long term we’re hoping that this is the first step in creating a true shared space here," Roberts said.

The Prospect Park Association says that none of the planters have been struck by vehicles, which they say is good evidence that all traffic-calming should be upgraded beyond reflective plastic bollards.

Organizers are currently raising money for the Jackson family memorial. For more info click HERE.