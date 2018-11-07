Women make history on election night in Minnesota
The so-called Year of the Woman came to fruition during election night with many historic firsts rising to the top of the election results.
Candidates in MN's 2nd and 3rd congressional districts square off in TV debate
Just over two weeks are left until Minnesotans head to the polls and two of the most closely watched races are in the second and third congressional districts.
Rep. Walz and Angie Craig hold town hall in Rep. Lewis' district
With Congress on recess, many lawmakers are getting an earful from their constituents about the House's newly passed health care bill. In the second district, Jason Lewis decided not to hold a town hall so a couple of Democrats stepped in and held their own.