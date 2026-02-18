Renee Good memorial site damaged in fire, being investigated as 'suspicious'

article

The Brief Authorities say the memorial site for Renee Good was damaged in a fire Tuesday night. Minneapolis police say it appears a pile of wood at the site was set on fire. It's being investigated as suspicious. There were no injuries and no arrests have been made, but several items were damaged.



Authorities say the memorial site near where Renee Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent was damaged in a fire Tuesday night.

Fire at Renee Good memorial

The backstory:

Minneapolis police and fire officials say they responded to a report of a fire at Good’s memorial site at 8:46 p.m. Tuesday. Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent in the area of East 34th Street and Portland Avenue on Jan. 7 during an immigration enforcement operation.

Authorities say by the time they arrived, a person at the site had already put the fire out. Nobody was hurt, but several items at the memorial site were damaged.

Authorities say their preliminary information indicates that a pile of wood was set on fire. Minneapolis police say the cause of the fire is being investigated as "suspicious." Officers canvassed the scene for evidence, and no arrests have been made.

Renee Good shooting

What we know:

Good was fatally shot by Jonathan Ross during an immigration operation during Operation Metro Surge. A federal agent gave her a demand to get out of her car, and she was shot multiple times while trying to flee the scene.

The incident sparked anti-ICE protests, and a memorial for Good was set up at the shooting site. People have regularly gone to the site to leave flowers, candles, messages and offer prayers for healing.

Good’s shooting was the first of three involving federal agents in a three-week span in Minneapolis.