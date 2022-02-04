Remembering Amir Locke: 22-year-old Black man shot, killed by Minneapolis police

It was an emotional afternoon at Minneapolis City Hall on Friday, as several of Amir Locke's family members talked about the loss of their loved one.

"This is very detrimental and heart-wrenching and hard, because I was always an advocate for the families that went through this," said Karen Wells, Amir’s mother.

Fighting back tears and at times struggling to find the right words, Amir Locke's family described the pain they feel because of his death.

"My son didn't deserve what happened to him," Wells said. "He had a beautiful spirit and a beautiful smile. Never would I imagine that I would be standing up here talking about the execution of my son by the Minneapolis Police Department."

His parents say the 22-year-old was born and raised in the Twin Cities, but was living in Dallas, Texas, as was his mother.

They say he was visiting family here in Minnesota, including his cousin who lived at the Bolero Flats Apartment Building in downtown Minneapolis when he was shot and killed by Minneapolis police while they were serving a search warrant earlier this week.

"Amir was a bright light and he deserves to be able to shine," said Andre Locke, Amir’s father.

Amir's loved ones say they want MPD officer Mark Hanneman to be fired and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, and for Minneapolis police to do better so the same thing doesn't happen to another family.

"You should be outraged not because he is African American, but you should be outraged just because one of your citizens died at the hands of another citizen," Linda Tyler, Amir’s aunt, said. "It is time out for this, I’m sorry."

Amir's father says his son had recently set up a program to help young people through music. He says his son was supposed to be heading back to Dallas next week.