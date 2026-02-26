Red Lake mother found guilty of killing children, arson following Amber Alert

The Brief A Red Lake woman, Jennifer Stately, was convicted of five counts of first-degree murder and one count of arson. Stately killed her two children before she set their home on fire, and fled with her youngest child. Stately tried to plead insanity at trial, but the jury rejected that defense.



A Red Lake mother has been convicted of the murders of her two children and arson in federal court.

Red Lake woman convicted of murder, arson

What we know:

Jennifer Stately, 37, has been found guilty of five counts of first-degree murder and one count of arson after an over two-week-long trial in Minneapolis, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday.

Stately tried to plead insanity, which the jury rejected, and they ultimately found her guilty on all six counts, the DOJ said.

Stately was initially charged by the state with child torture, third-degree assault of a child under the age of 4 and malicious punishment of a child. The charges were later dismissed after it was found that Red Lake Reservation was outside the jurisdiction of the state court. Federal law allows six states, including Minnesota, to have jurisdiction over criminal matters on Indian Reservations, but Red Lake Reservation is exempt from that law.

What they're saying:

"The guilty verdict this week brings justice to a case that has deeply affected our entire Red Lake Nation community. On behalf of the dedicated men and women of this department, I want to acknowledge the tireless work of our Investigators along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Minnesota BCA Crime Scene Technicians, Todd County Sheriff’s Office, Long Prairie Police Department and lastly the United States Attorney’s Office for their professionalism and determination with such a tragic incident.

"Most importantly, our thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of the victims. No verdict can undo the pain of their loss, but we hope this outcome provides some sense of closure.

The Red Lake Department of Public Safety remain committed to protecting our community, standing with victims and ensuring justice is served," said Director of Red Lake Department of Public Safety Kendall Kingbird, Sr.

The backstory:

In March 2024, Stately attacked two of her children with a knife while home alone with them at Red Lake Nation. Stately's older son suffered fatal stab wounds, while her second son had non-fatal stab wounds.

She then set the home on fire with the boys inside, and the second son died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Stately fled with her youngest son, and an AMBER Alert was sent out. She was eventually found with her son, who showed signs of child neglect.