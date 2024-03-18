Amber Alert in Red Lake: Mom charged with child torture

The mother who was the subject of an Amber Alert last weekend out of Red Lake, Minnesota is now charged with child torture after her child was found to be in a disturbing condition.

The charges also shed more light on Jennifer Stately's arrest after the Amber Alert was issued across the state. Officials announced Friday night that the Amber Alert had been canceled, just hours after it was issued but had released few other details about the incident.

According to the charges, Stately was spotted in Todd County, in the area of Long Prairie, after Red Lake Tribal Police issued the alert – about a 150-mile drive south from her registered address. Authorities say Stately's vehicle was stopped on Highway 71.

In the backseat, authorities say Stately's child was visibly in rough shape. Deputies saw sores all over the child's body, particularly across nearly all of their face. The boy also complained his mouth was hurting. Inspecting his mouth, deputies saw black and brown spots on his teeth along with gaping holes.

The child was unable to chew a cheese stick and was instead given pudding and vanilla ice cream -- but could only eat small bites.

According to the charges, it also appeared the child hadn't been bathed or changed in days. He was treated by medical staff, but deputies were told the recovery would be a slow process. Hospital staff also told deputies the wounds on the child's body weren't all from a skin condition and may have potentially been caused by a burn.

Stately is now charged with assault, child torture, malicious punishment of a child, and neglect of a child. However, the charges note that there is still an ongoing investigation.