Rally Squirrel spotted at Target Field ahead of tonight's sold-out game

For the first time in nearly a decade, the Twins are hosting a playoff game at Target Field, and after a rough start to the series against the Yankees, the Twins need a win tonight.

The Twins dropped the first two games of the series in New York, so now their backs are against the wall, and they need to win three straight against the Yankees to advance to the next round of the playoffs.

Despite the losses, Twins fans stayed positive over the weekend. FOX 9 even spotted rally squirrel at Target Field ahead of the game!

Tonight's game is sold out, and the Twins are hoping 40,000 rowdy fans will help give them an edge over this tough Yankees team.

Duluth-based bluegrass band Trampled by Turtles will be singing the National Anthem, and Twins great Torii Hunter will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

This year's red "Bomba Season" version of the Homer Hanky will be handed out to every fan as they come through the gates tonight.

The weather is expected to play ball as well, providing a nice atmosphere for Twins fans Monday night.

First pitch is at 7:40 p.m. and will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1. FOX 9 News will broadcast live at Target Field ahead of the game.