Twins fans hold out hope as team returns to Minnesota down 0-2 in ALDS

Twins fans hoping for a bounce-back in New York were met with disappointment but not hopelessness as the team dropped Game 2 of the American League Divisional Series on Saturday.

The loss put the Twins down 0-2 to the Yankees in a five-game series -- meaning if Minnesota loses another game, their season is over. But, despite the bad start to the playoffs, fans at Target Field Saturday afternoon were hopeful.

Season ticketholder Becky Harper always makes sure she’s not far from the Twins action. "If we’re not at the park, and I travel for work sometimes, I’m watching it on my phone," she said.

In fact, her Twins pride convinced her to move from Wisconsin to downtown Minneapolis.

"My kids say 'you didn’t move here for us,'" she joked.

Saturday, she showed her support at the Twins watch party at Target Field, even making sure her special rally squirrel had a little extra bling to stand out in the crowd.

"I had actually been searching for a squirrel to dress up," she said. "I got this little necklace made for when my squirrel came."

While Game 2 took a frustrating turn, looking ahead, Becky knows where she’ll be on Monday for Game 2.

"We’ll be there, I’ve already notified my work friends," Becky promised.

She'll be back at Target Field, cheering hard on Monday. And regardless of the outcome, she'll be proud of her Twins.

"Overall, this has been a tremendous season for the Twins, if they don’t go farther," she said. "I’m still rooting for them. It’s been unbelievable what they’ve done. Rocco’s first season; it’s incredible. I hope they win. I’m rooting for them. I’m betting they win."