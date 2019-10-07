Weather forecast playing ball for Twins' ALDS game 3 Monday night

article

It's time for postseason baseball in Minnesota and the weather appears to be playing ball.

We all know that October weather can be unpredictable here. In fact, since 2000, the Minnesota Twins have played in 13 playoff games at home and the highs for those games have ranged from the 40s to the upper 70s.

The last time the Twins won a home playoff game was on Oct. 8, 2002 with highs in the low 60s and partly cloudy skies.

Monday, FOX 9 is forecasting highs in the 60s with plenty of sunshine. The weather will be winning, so hopefully this will bring some luck for game 3!