Rally at Minnesota Capitol opposes mining near Boundary Waters

A significant rally took place at the State Capitol as people voiced their opposition to a congressional bill that could potentially allow mining near the Boundary Waters.

Mining bill raises concerns

What we know:

Environmentalists gathered on Wednesday to express their opposition to HJ. Res 140, a bill currently in the U.S. Senate. This legislation could remove protections and start the mining permit process in the Superior National Forest.

Chris Knopf, executive director of the Friends of the Boundary Waters, expressed concerns about pollution, stating, "That water from those lands flow into the Boundary Waters. So it would, it would pollute the Boundary Waters."

Outfitter owners like Ginny Nelson see both sides of the issue. Nelson, from Spirit of the Wilderness Canoe Outfitters, noted the job opportunities mining could bring, but also the environmental concerns. "Lots of people are looking for jobs in the area that are not just seasonal jobs," said Nelson. "So a lot of people are looking at the mining as a big jobs issue."

Impact on local businesses

What they're saying:

Nelson's business relies on visitors to the Boundary Waters, especially in the summer. She mentioned that while mining could impact her business, it wouldn't happen immediately.

"I understand that it'll be a number of years before a mine is even up and running," she said. "So, of course, it makes us worried."

Julie Lucas, executive director of Mining Minnesota, emphasized that any project must prove it won't harm the Boundary Waters. "It would mean a massive investment in Minnesota, but first, a project has to prove that it can get through and not harm the Boundary Waters," Lucas said.

What we don't know:

The timeline for when mining could begin if the bill passes remains uncertain.

The full impact on local businesses and the environment is yet to be determined.