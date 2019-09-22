Protesters march in Midway neighborhood after last week's officer-involved shooting in St. Paul, Minn.

article

Protestors walked through the Midway neighborhood Sunday night, one week after a man was shot and killed by St. Paul Police there and two days before the scheduled release of the body camera video of the incident.

'Justice for Ronald Davis' was the rallying cry for protesters Sunday night in Midway neighborhood. (FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul)

Sunday, protesters walked by the area where the man was killed and through the Midway neighborhood. Police staged along I-94 near the protest to block traffic for the protesters.

In a tweet, Metro Transit told riders to expect delays due to the protesters crossing the Green Line tracks on University Ave.

Last Sunday, just before 6 p.m., a driver rear-ended a St. Paul Police squad car at the intersection of Thomas Avenue West and North Griggs Street. Police say a man then exited the vehicle and started a physical confrontation with the officer. During the fight, the officer shot and killed the man.

The officer was uninjured and was wearing a body camera. The Minnesota BCA reviewed the video and Police Chief Todd Axtell said it will be released to the public Tuesday.