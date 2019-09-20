St. Paul police chief to release bodycam of officer-involved shooting of Ronald Davis

article

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell has made the decision to release the body-worn camera video from the Sept. 15 deadly officer-involved shooting of Ronald Davis. The video will be released on Tuesday, Sept. 24 "after the pertinent parts of BCA investigation are complete and Davis family has opportunity to view" the video.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, St. Paul Police Officer Steven Mattson fired his weapon after a confrontation with a man Sunday evening at the intersection of Thomas Avenue West and Griggs Street. Officials said Mattson was on patrol at 5:50 p.m. Sunday and had just stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Thomas and Griggs when a vehicle rear-ended his squad. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 31-year-old Ronald Kerry Davis of Little Canada.

According to the BCA and St. Paul Police, both men exited their vehicles, at which time Davis confronted officer Mattson with a knife. According to police, Davis ignored repeated commands to drop the knife. At one point during the encounter, officer Mattson fired his gun, striking Davis. Responding officers and St. Paul Fire Department personnel attempted life-saving measures, but Davis was pronounced deceased at the scene.

BCA crime scene personnel recovered a knife from next to Davis’ body

Officer Mattson has been with the St. Paul Police Department for less than a year. He is on standard administrative leave.

The BCA is still investigating the incident.